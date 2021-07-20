Jet2 announce resumption of flights and holidays to amber destinations

Jet2 announce the resumption of flights and holidays to amber destinations- including Spain.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have now resumed flights and holidays to amber list destinations just as ‘Freedom Day’ travel rules were relaxed on Monday (July 19).

The lifting of restrictions mean that those returning to England from amber countries who are fully vaccinated customers – including children travelling with them that are under 18 – do not have to quarantine upon arrival.

The sister brands said more than 60 flights were due to depart on July 19, from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Stansted, Manchester, and Newcastle airports.

Flights departed on Monday to popular destinations including the Balearic and Canary islands, mainland Spain (Malaga and Alicante), Portugal and Greece.

Later this week, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will also recommence quarantine-free flights and holidays to Dubrovnik and Split from Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester, London Stansted, Newcastle, and Glasgow Airports because Croatia was recently added to the green list.

“Today marks a big step up for our award-winning operation, as we are now operating flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations.

“Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away to their favourite sunshine destinations,” said Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The recent arrival of British tourists has brought optimism to the Costa del Sol hotel sector, which now expects a rebound in this particular international market, although there is a worry that the increase in coronavirus infections in the region of Andalucia may threaten the welcomed return of the holidaymakers.

