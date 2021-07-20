Ways to keep cool and sleep better in the heatwave

With heatwaves across Spain and the UK, many are finding it hard to cope in the daytime but even harder to get a good night’s sleep!

Here are some tips on how to keep cool and how to get a better night’s sleep in the heat.

Open the loft hatch

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If you have a loft, opening the hatch will help heat to escape through the roof and keep your house more ventilated.

Hang a wet bed sheet at an open window

Soaking your sheets and hanging them in front of an open window will help to create a cooling effect as air from outside passes through. If your bedroom gets sun in the evening, it is also a good idea to keep your curtains closed and your windows open. Sun coming through the window will cause a heat box and turn your bedroom into an oven!

Turn off the tech

It is surprising how much heat technology can give off, especially when it is charging. Rather than leaving laptops and televisions on standby, turn the power off.

Also, try and leave lots of space behind fridges and freezers which will help with ventilation. If possible, it is also a good idea to try and leave the lights off, light bulbs give off heat and naturally lit homes tend to be cooler.

Shower before bed

Having a cold shower before going to bed will give you comfort for around 15 minutes – hopefully falling asleep before the 15 minutes is up will avoid becoming to hot to sleep!

Rather than sleeping without clothing, a better idea is to wear cotton pyjamas to help soak up sweat and let the skin breathe.

Sleep with cotton sheets

Cotton should be the material of choice for sheets, so put away the quilts, duvets and blankets. Light-coloured bedsheets are also better for keeping cool.

The Sleep Geek, James Wilson, says that the hack of putting your sheets in the freezer may be good for the first few minutes but will end up leaving you hotter due to the added moisture which will quickly heat up.

He said: “When hot weather comes around there are some tips given out that may sound like they would work when actually they really really don’t.

“An example of this may be put your bedding/pyjamas in the fridge or freezer or to wear wet socks to bed but they both have the same problem. This means that although it may cool you down as you go to bed during the night this moisture will heat up and is likely to wake you as you come out of your sleep cycle.”

Seal any gaps

The idea is to block out as much heat as possible from getting into your house, things such as towels and draught excluders can do the trick for around doors and windows, you could also use off-the-shelf sealant.

If you do prefer the windows open, creating a draught from one end of the house to the other is the best option.

Invest in house plants

House plants can help with dealing with the heat by permeating a stuffy room with moisture. Staples such as rubber plants, snake plants, and peace lilies can help create a more breathable microclimate. They also help by sucking up pollutants and particles.

Use ovens less

Who doesn’t love a BBQ? Cooking outside rather than using the oven will help as ovens will create heat in the kitchen, according to Wales Online.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.