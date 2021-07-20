Fundraising Irish cyclist arrives in Nerja

AN IRISH man who is raising money for motor neurone disease has arrived in Nerja after cycling 2,750 kilometres from Ireland.

Alisdair Anderson arrived in Nerja after cycling from Dublin to raise nearly €60,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

Nerja councillors Daniel Rivas, Javier Rodriguez, and Javier Lopez, received Mr Anderson after he arrived back in Nerja following his cycling challenge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The councillors gave him a commemorative plaque on behalf of the council in recognition of this work, and praised Alisdair’s efforts to raise funds in tribute to his partner, Ruth Staines, who died of the disease at the age of 31, in April.

The council said: “It is admirable what Alisdair has done for his partner, first taking care of her until the last moment, and later embarking on this challenge with which he has raised a significant amount of money that will go towards researching the disease and helping many people who suffer from it.”

Alisdair had lived in Nerja with his partner for five years and was welcomed back from his cycle by family and friends.

He thanked Nerja council for the support he received, and said he had travelled through the UK, France and Spain after setting out on May 14 before arriving in Nerja.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.