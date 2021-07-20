Extreme heat warning for parts of England and Wales

The Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning for the first time ever.

The Met Office has issued an extreme heat warning for western England and southern Wales for the first time since a new system of heat warnings was introduced in June. The amber warning will last until July 22 and could see temperatures rise to 33 degrees. Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert.

“Everybody can be affected by high temperatures and most people are aware of good health advice for coping with hot weather. However, it’s important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions,” said Dr Owen Landeg, Scientific and Technical Lead at PHE.

“As we experience the first hot weather episode of the year, it’s important for everyone to remember to adapt their behaviours. This is particularly important during the pandemic with many people self-isolating.

“Most of us want to enjoy the sun. Remember to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat,” he added.

Chief Operational Meteorologist at the Met Office Steven Ramsdale added, “The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week, with temperatures regularly in the high 20s and low 30s Celsius by day, along with high overnight temperatures.

“Many areas of the UK will continue to reach heatwave thresholds, and whilst the highest temperatures are likely to be in central and southern parts of the UK, some of the most unusually high temperatures are likely to be seen over parts of the west, particularly over Northern Ireland. There’s also a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most should stay dry until later in the week. Temperatures should fall for most areas into the weekend along with some more unsettled conditions also looking to develop,” he said.

