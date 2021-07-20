DESPITE being cancelled in 2020, it’s time to dust off your drapes and get ready for Benalmadena Blues at Moonlight from November 25 to 28.

Hopefully it won’t be unlucky as the 13th international festival of rockabilly and music of American roots returns to the Sunset Beach Hotel with a line-up of mainly Spanish artists who love this style of music.

ActivPro presents four days and nights of music with bans appearing at either la Terraza Oasis and la Sala Moonlight at the Sunset Beach Hotel.

There are nine top bands confirmed including one from France as well as seven hot DJs, five from the UK and two from Spain and there is something going on every day and evening.

Tickets are a must and can be booked by visiting https://bluesatmoonlight.com and there are different prices for different days although a season ticket is just €80 per person.

With so much to see and do, you can also book accommodation through the festival website at special prices.

Confirmed line-up so far is;

Jake Calypso and His Red Hot (France)

The Sun Rockets (Original Line Up)

The Starways

Uncle Charlie Combo

Saint Peter Square

Los Hound Dogs

The Radions

The Colt Miners

The Gold Diggers

DJS: Little Carl (UK) Be Bop Kaz (UK), Chris Sharky Nichols (UK), Slimtim (UK), Adam Classic (SP), Swanny (UK) and Tall Mike (SP).

Bands from the UK and USA who were originally due to appear are now expected to take part in the 2022 Festival.

