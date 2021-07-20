Police swoop in on alleged gun and drugs fugitive from Liverpool on Costa del Sol

A wanted fugitive from Liverpool, Merseyside, who was allegedly involved in supplying guns and drugs has been involved in a high-profile bust on the Costa del Sol.

The 36-year-old man, who has not been named, has been arrested following a joint operation with the National Cime Agency (NCA) and the National Police in Spain.

The man was detained in Estepona two weeks ago on July 7, a town on the Costa Del Sol in the South of Spain.

The suspect, who was being hunted by Merseyside police, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs and also firearms.

The man is now in custody waiting for extradition proceedings.

The detention of the man was part of a flurry of seven Brit fugitives that were arrested in Spain over just three weeks.

Another suspect was arrested in Estepona by the NCA at the end of last month, the man was wanted by the NCA in connection to a conspiracy involving 40kg of cocaine.

Similarly, on July 12 a man of 26-years-old who was wanted by Greater Manchester Police was arrested in Fuengirola in connection to affray with a machete.

Dave Hucker, Head of European Operations at the NCA, said: “Seven arrests in just three weeks is the result of some very hard work by the Agency with our Spanish partners – who have allocated critical resources and operated quickly to secure these arrests.

Fugitives should be aware that the NCA work hand-in-hand with international law enforcement.

“At home and abroad we will never give up on finding offenders who have fled justice,” Liverpool Echo reports.

