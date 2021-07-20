Brit trapped in Spain quarantine hotel for 11 days warns others.

As of yesterday, Monday, July 19, fully vaccinated Brits have been able to travel to a select list of amber list countries without having to quarantine on return to the UK.

Even for those who have had their vaccinations, testing still remains in place, which can cause major problems if Brits test positive when abroad.

This was the case for Gabrielle, a British tourist who travelled to Mallorca with a friend when the Balearic Islands were still on the travel green list.

Gabrielle took the “fit to fly” test ahead of their return flight to the UK, however, her friend Georgia tested positive.

This was the beginning of a 21-day long “nightmare” for the pair.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Gabrielle explained communication issues, being left to wait for “eight hours” to be attended by medics, “horrendous” food and no water.

“I rang the police and we then spoke to the hotel. They didn’t understand us at all. It was about an hour and a half before they actually knew we had covid.

“They kept telling us to come down to the desk and we were saying: ‘We can’t, we’ve got Covid, we’re not allowed to leave”, she said.

“The police manage to speak to the hotel and then all of a sudden someone spoke English at the hotel who came up and he managed to speak to the ambulance people who said they would come within an hour.

“It was eight hours later and someone turned up at the door and it was the ambulance. We had to go straight into the ambulance and came to the quarantine hotel,” she continued.

Gabrielle described the room as “fine”, however, she said that the food choices left them both “absolutely starving”.

“The food has been horrific,” she said.

“I am so hungry, so is Georgia.

“I ran out of water on Monday and it was our third day. I couldn’t get through to reception it’s lucky me and Georgia can see each other over the balcony.

“I was so stressed and had a headache, not a covid headache, just completely stressed.

“Georgia managed to get through and the security man was saying: ‘We’re closed’ Georgia said: ‘No, she needs water.’

“Then about 10 minutes later he stormed up.

“I opened the door and I didn’t have my mask on at first and he just went mad about it. First that I didn’t have my mask on, and second that they were closed.”

She has warned Brits that the quarantine experience in Spain is actually longer than the 10 days.

“It’s 11 days in the covid hotel. They say it is 10 days but they have day 0 to day 10,” she explained.

“We were meant to come home so we had our flight home booked and we had to quickly cancel it yesterday and rebook another one.”

Gabrielle said: “To be honest it’s just horrendous…The amount of tears me and Georgia have had, hysterically crying where we can’t even speak to each other because we don’t want to see each other upset. “

Now that the Balearic Islands are on the amber list, the pair also have to quarantine back in the UK on their return.

“It is going to have a massive impact. Another 10 days without even getting a walk or fresh air,” said Gabrielle.

“We knew what we were getting ourselves into.

“We’re not here for sympathy. It’s just a pre-warning for everyone,” the Express reports.

