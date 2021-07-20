With effect from Wednesday July 21, the bus service between Calvia and Palma is to improve.

There will be amended routes so that the line that connects Es Capdella with Palma (107), will change its entry and exit route to Ciutat.

In this way, the residents of Calvia will have a second option to get to the city centre because until now they could only do so by accessing the Son Dureta area.

It will also offer a later service with a departure at 9.20 pm from both Palma and Es Capdella plus two extra services on Saturdays.

In addition, there will be an extension of hours on the Peguera (102) and Santa Ponça (103) lines and from Monday to Saturday, line 102 increases its itinerary from 19 to 24 journeys and line 103 from 21 to 26.

In this way there will be a frequency of passage of about 30-35 minutes for almost the whole day. In addition, on Sundays and public holidays the offer is also expanded with new services at the beginning and end of the day.

There will also be a number of changes in the routes and timetables across the area and more information on lines, timetables and fares can be found on the tib.org website.

There are special offers for those who are not residents if they pay for travel using a bank or credit card which is cheaper by paying cash.

