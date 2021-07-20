Barcelona man in serious condition after being stabbed with a wooden stake

BARCELONA man hospitalised in a serious condition after being stabbed with a wooden stake during a fight in the Born district



A fight between two men last Sunday evening (July 18), in the Barcelona district of Born, next to the city’s Ciutadella park, resulted in one of them being stabbed with a wooden stake, leaving the young man seriously injured and hospitalised.

Several shocked neighbours had called the 112 emergency number reporting the presence of a young man lying on the ground in a pool of blood, and when Mossos officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that the man had been stabbed with a wooden stake.

An investigation has been launched to identify, locate, and arrest the aggressor, who is as yet, still at large, after the incident which took place on Calle de Allada-Vermell, a street located between the Mercado de Santa Caterina and Paseo de Lluis Companys.

Officers from the Investigation Unit (UI) of the Ciutat Vella police station are investigating what motivated the confrontation, and what relationship the victim and the aggressor had, but due to the type of weapon that was used, and the victim, the police say they have ruled out that it is an attack for a robbery.

In 2019, in the same neighbourhood, a man died after being stabbed with a knife during a fight in the middle of the street in the Santa Caterina neighborhood, also in El Born, when shortly after midnight, the alarm was raised about a fight in the street with several wounded.

When the officers arrived at the scene, between Sant Pere Mes Baix and Francesc Cambo streets, they found three wounded men, one of them seriously injured, and the possible perpetrators had fled. The most serious was transferred to a Barcelona hospital, where two hours later his death was confirmed, as reported by larazon.es.

