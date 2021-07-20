The Junta de Andalucia says new restrictions against Covid-19 may have to be introduced.

Andalucia could face a fresh round of restrictions as cases and hospitalisations rise across the autonomous region.

“The situation worries us. Those under 30 without the double guideline are the weakest link,” said Spokesman for the Andalusian Government, Elias Bendodo, on July 20.

He added that as the number of cases rise, the number of vaccines being delivered to Andalucia has decreased and he called on the national government to do more.

An expert committee, headed by Andalucia’s health minister Jesus Aguirre, will meet this evening at 6.30pm to set out what restrictions should be adopted.

On July 13, Aguirre met with the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces where he proposed the introduction of fresh restrictions that could upend what is left of Andalucia’s tourist season.

The restrictions proposed include closing beaches and new rules for the the hospitality sector.

Aguirre also suggested that the sale of alcohol in shops and off licences be prohibited before 10pm and that the police patrol outdoor drinking venues more rigorously.

Curfews and restrictions have been put in place in Valencia, Catalonia and Cantabria. The Junta de Andalucia maintains it does not have the power to impose a curfew. Spain’s nationwide curfew ended in May.

The Balearic Islands are also set to approve new restrictions that will see beaches closed between 10pm and 6am and the number of people allowed to sit together at a table in a restaurant, bar or cafe reduced from 12 to eight indoors and from six to four outdoors. Restaurants must also close an hour earlier at 1am when previously they could stay open until 2am.

The incident rate in Andalucia on July 20 stood at 418.5 per 100,000, more than double that registered on July 6.

