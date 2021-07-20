29-year-old man admitted to Murcia Intensive Care Unit with Covid dies

A 29-year-old man that was admitted to a Murcia Intensive Care Unit with Covid has died.

According to the latest epidemiological data provided by the autonomous community, 394 new positives have been registered today, Tuesday, July 20, bringing the total number of currently active cases to 3,124, which is 152 more than yesterday.

The latest victim is the youngest of 1,610 who have died in the community due to covid-19, said the Murcian president, Fernando López Miras, who was speaking at the inauguration of the new Minister of Economy, Luis Alberto Marín.

The man, a resident of Murcia, was one of twelve people recently admitted to intensive care, none of them had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, except for one who had just received the first dose before falling ill.

The 11 admitted to the ICU are aged between 33 and 52 years old, explained López Miras, who had received his second dose of the vaccine this Tuesday, added that, despite the fact that his executive is taking the necessary measures to fight against the pandemic, the virus “has the upper hand”.

The Murcian president has asked the central government to send more vaccines as they believe it is the best way to act against covid-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Murcia has recorded a total of 119,690 positives, according to Health, which registers 3,061 people in home isolation and 63 hospital admissions. In addition, 114,956 residents in this community have overcome the coronavirus.

