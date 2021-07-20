11 injured in Marbella car smash

TWO people remain in hospital after 11 were injured when a car reportedly hit customers outside a cafe in Marbella.

Officers from the National Police are now investigating after 11 people were left injured when a car hit several people in Marbella.

One person is intensive care with abdominal injuries, while another is still in hospital with a broken leg.

The incident took place on Monday, July 19 on Avenida Miguel Cano when a car reportedly hit several people outside a cafe in Marbella.

Health workers, the Local Police and the National Police, and firefighters attended the scene.

The National Police has confirmed that inquiries are being made “to try to clarify the causes of the crash with several wounded.” They have ruled out the terrorist nature of the incident.

The driver is reportedly a 30-year-old Spanish man who was traveling in the car with his parents from him and was taken by police for alcohol and drug tests where he tested negative.

According to sources, when he stopped the car, the young man put his hands out of the window, pushing away passers-by, apparently hitting a policeman, before being reduced by six officers who took him away following the crash in Marbella.

