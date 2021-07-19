What are the procedures when someone passes away in Spain?

When someone passes away in Spain without a funeral plan in place, there are costs and procedures which will need to be fulfilled by their family within a very restricted period of time.

Doing so in a foreign country and a foreign language just adds to the pain of having lost a loved one and prices can vary depending on your location from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca and other areas.

Procedures

When someone dies of natural causes, the first thing to do is call the Emergency Services (112) and get a doctor to certify the death.

If a person is in hospital or a care home when they pass away, staff there will carry out this procedure.

If the death is not due to natural causes, then you must call the Local Police (092).

Make sure you have some form of ID for the deceased to be able to carry out these procedures.

Death certificate

Once a doctor had issued the Certificado Medico de Defuncion, a temporary certificate, a funeral parlour (tanatorio) should be contacted to have the body moved from the home.

Within 24 hours of the death, the temporary certificate must be taken to the civil registry office (Registro Civil) in the town of residence of the deceased to get the official death certificate. You will need several copies of this document.

Burial licence

You then need to obtain the burial or cremation licence from the Civil Registry office, as in Spain, the burial or cremation of a person’s remains must go ahead within 48 hours of their death unless there are suspicious circumstances.

If you are carrying out all these procedures when someone passes away in Spain, within a 48-hour deadline and with the added limitations of the language barrier, while at the same time contacting friends and relatives about the passing of your loved one, it is likely that you will be worried about what exactly you are signing for and what the final costs may be.

Costs everywhere

The costs which you can expect to be faced with in Spain include the coffin, funeral parlour, transfer of the remains and administrative procedures, as well as extras such as flowers. If the deceased wanted to be buried in their country of origin, repatriation represents an extra cost. Burial is more expensive than cremation, due to the transfer to the cemetery, ‘rental’ of a niche at a price of between €150 and €600 per year and the headstone. In Spain, after a previously agreed number of years, there is also a fee to remove the remains.

New restrictions

Due to current coronavirus restrictions, human ashes can no longer be returned from Spain to the UK privately with a courier service as they could in the past.

Instead, the same procedure as is required when repatriating a body must be carried out which is considerably more expensive. Golden Leaves can arrange the whole process for you. Alternatively, a family member can take the cremated ashes back to the UK with them and Golden Leaves Funeral Plans can provide the certificates required for transport.

