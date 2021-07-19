Vall del Pop sing for fun

THE Vall del Pop Singers are inviting new members to join them on Tuesday afternoons in Alcalali.

This is a fun group and open to anybody of any age. Although the Vall del Pop group is currently made up of ladies of a “certain age” they would very much welcome men and women of all ages to come and join them.

They enjoy singing pop songs from the 60’s to the present day. There is no requirement to read music and the main aim of the group is to have a fun social time singing together. They do put concerts on a couple of times a year which are mainly used to raise funds for Jalon Valley HELP.

The Vall del Pop Singers are part of the local U3A.

The U3A encourages lifelong learning and enables people no longer in full time employment to share their knowledge, skills, interests and experiences.

The U3A is open to everyone in the community and offers learning activities in small groups which reflect members’ wishes and aims to cover a very wide range of subjects.

Please contact Philip on 96 558 1483 for more information or email [email protected]

