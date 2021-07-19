Valencia follows France by asking that Covid passports be required at cultural events

Valencia requires Covid passports for access to bars, restaurants, and cultural events



Spain’s Valencia is experiencing the evolution of a fifth wave in the pandemic that is mainly being primed by young people. The recovery of the leisure and tourism sectors is leading to the regional governments taking measures to try to maintain these activities and wish to limit access to those who have been fully vaccinated.

Galicia in Spain has now begun to require PCR to enter bars and discos, another northern region, Extremadura, said it will not force those who are vaccinated to observe the perimeter closures, and the Valencian Community wants to request the ‘ Covid passport ‘ for anyone who wants to be able to access cultural events.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The leisure and culture sector has welcomed these measures, while health experts and lawyers warn that they are ” discriminatory “.

Discriminatory ‘slippery slope’

“It is what we call a slippery slope, an instrument is created with a purpose and we are going to see how it is going to be used for other purposes,” says David Larios, president of the Association of Health Lawyers, on the idea that the Government defends Valencian, so that the ‘Covid passport’, which was created to facilitate travel through the EU, becomes a ‘gatekeeper’ that allows or closes the entrance to certain spaces.

Larios admits that he already feared “that [the ‘Covid passport’] would be used for other purposes such as allowing or not allowing access to shows, shopping centres or places with concentrations of people.

Related:

Starting in August, anyone in France entering a café, restaurant, shopping centre, or hospital, or taking a long-distance train, will have to show a special COVID-19 health pass, President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 12, 2021.

The increased restrictions in public spaces are aimed at containing the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant in the country.

The health pass — known officially as the EU Digital COVID Certificate — shows whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a recent negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19.

Anyone over the age of 12 will also be required to show the pass to visit a movie theatre, museum, live theatre, theme park, or cultural centre starting July 21.

Within 48 hours of Macron’s announcement, more than 2.2 million vaccination appointments were booked online, according to a tweet from Our World in Data’s Edouard Mathieu.

But many French citizens took to the streets to protest the new rules, saying they encroached on their freedoms and discriminated against the unvaccinated. To date, France has fully vaccinated almost 40 percent of its population.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.