Torre del Mar thief arrested literally ‘red-handed’

National Police officers in Velez-Malaga have arrested a 46-year-old man of Spanish nationality as allegedly responsible for a crime of robbery with force, after the man under investigation was caught literally “red-handed” as he left an establishment in Torre del Mar clutching a selection of stolen effects.

In order to enter from the interior of the premises, he would have needed to smash the windowpane, and, as a result, he ended up with several wounds that left traces of blood on the window, the floor, and the bar used to force his way into the premises.

The arrest took place a few days ago at around dawn, after a member of the public had called the 091 emergency number, reporting that they had observed a robbery was taking place in an establishment in the town.

A patrol from the National Police was immediately deployed to the location, where, upon arrival, the officers discovered the Torre del Mar thief exiting the broken door of the premises, with his hands covered in blood from open wounds, and carrying a stick and a bottle of perfume.

Once it was verified that the establishment had a hole smashed in one of the shop windows, and also established that the effects that the injured man was carrying came from inside the premises, they proceeded to arrest him as allegedly responsible for a crime of robbery with force.

According to the owner of the store, who was eventually located hours after the events occurred, in addition to claiming for the criminal damage that the man had caused, he also reported several perfumes, wallets, and bracelets had been stolen from his shop.

The arrested person and the police report have already been made available to the Court of Instruction of Guardia de Velez-Malaga, as reported by elcasodemalaga.com.

