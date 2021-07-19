The Pop Rock Palma contest returns for its second year

IF you are a singer or in a band, the Pop Rock Palma contest returns for its second year looking for local talent.

Registration will remain open until July 31 and any group may perform regardless of their musical style, as long as their members are over 18 years of age and at least one of them resides in the Balearic Islands.

Requirements:

All groups or soloists of music of any style may participate in the Contest, with the following requirements and characteristics:

– The groups, if all their members are 18 years or older at the time of registration and one of these are established in the Balearic Islands, or soloists who also meet this age requirement and are also established in the Balearic Islands.

– Each group or soloist must present two songs which must be original in terms of lyrics and music, each of which cannot last more than six minutes.


– The two subjects presented in the pre-selection phase must be part of those to be performed in the different phases of the Competition.

– The groups or soloists that appear in the Contest must have a sufficient number of original compositions to be able to perform a concert lasting around 20 minutes

– The winners of last years Contest cannot reappear.


