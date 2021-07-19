THE Junta is concerned about the impact of the fifth wave on hospitals. The Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the Andalucian Government, Elías Bendodo, pointed out this Monday, July 19, that the current situation is “worrying” because the accumulated incidence rate is close to 400 cases and above all because “the impact on hospitalizations and the ICUs” of the fifth wave.

Bendodo, who has signed two collaboration agreements with the Pablo de Olavide University of Sevilla, has told journalists that Andalucia is “containing” this fifth wave “in a more effective way than the national average,” but has admitted concern. In just two weeks the total number of hospitalized in the community has increased by two hundred people, a figure that worries the regional executive, he claimed. He has considered that “the key is vaccination”, so he regretted that the central government has “put the brake on them” now after putting 9 million doses and going “at a higher pace, three or four weeks ahead” from other communities.

Bendodo has detailed that this week 403,000 doses will be received, which compared with the 835,000 vaccines fourteen days ago, for which he has said that they do not understand that at this time, at the end of the pandemic, the central government is sending less. The situation “is getting complicated” by this reduction in vaccines and the rate of infections, added Bendodo, who has stated that this is what will be analyzed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, at the meeting of the expert committee.”The situation is not good,” warned Bendodo, who has left the matter in the hands of the experts as “the measures to be adopted in these final meters of the pandemic.

