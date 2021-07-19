Take them with you

ELCHE city hall is asking families not to leave pets behind when they set off on their holidays.

“They are part of your family. Be responsible! Don’t abandon them!” the campaign begs.

“A great number of animals are abandoned all over Spain each summer,” pointed out Elche’s Animal Welfare councillor Mariola Galiana.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Dogs and cats are the worst-affected,” she said, “but each year there are more exotic animals including snakes, rodents, birds and turtles.”

As a result this creates colonies of non-native species that damage local ecosystems, displacing native species and triggering problems that are a serious threat to our own biodiversity.”