PARTNER of former Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, the Spanish Minister of Equality Irene Montero visits Mallorca on July 16 to discuss gender violence.

In a meeting that the minister had with Balearics President Francina Armengol, Councillor Garido Mercedes and National Government delegate Aina Calvo, the minister confirmed that the Balearics will receive €4.9 million from Madrid to tackle various gender matters.

This is the first time that the State Government has allocated funds to the Autonomous Communities to promote co-responsibility, work-life balance and the balanced distribution of care tasks between men and women.

These will be integrated into the Conciliation and Co-responsibility Plan in which the Government has been working for months and which, as the president, Francina Armengol, explained is being finalised and will be presented in the next 10 to 15 days.”

She also highlighted the leading role that the Balearic Islands have played in recent years in the development of innovative equality policies, with measures such as the approval of the Equality Law, the Law against LGTBI-phobia, or the Social Pact Against Gender-Based Violence.

“We are facing a moment of consolidation of a new generation of feminist rights”, among which is the right to conciliation: with the public investment of €190 million in the plan which guarantees that “the state can become co-responsible for the care of families,” said Montero.

The Conciliation and Co-responsibility Plan in which the Government is working has had the participation of various institutions, such as the four island councils, Palma City Council and FELIB, social and economic agents, representatives of the educational community, the third sector and various areas of civil society.

