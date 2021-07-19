Spangles are back!

Spangles are back!
SPANGLES: The four-part harmony chorus is performing once more Photo credit: Gary Baudin

AFTER eighteen long months, Spangles performed again at La Torre Golf Resort in Roldan (Murcia).

“It was the best feeling ever to stand together and make music for an audience once more.  We have so missed not having public performances and it was thrilling to be back,” said musical director Valerie Lynch.

Roldan holds a market every Wednesday and Friday evening during July and August, which is attended by approximately 750 people.

Spangles sang in a beautiful setting, allowing them to safely-distance in the open air to an audience of more than 50 people.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be back performing again, after such a long time,” said chorus manager, Lyn Baines.

“We had such positive feedback from the audience too, for our strong, resonant and beautiful sound and Spanish audience members sang along to their favourite songs.”


Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four-part harmony and a founder member of the Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers (SABS).

They rehearse every Thursday and are hoping for more open-air performances while the good weather lasts.

“Don’t hesitate to get in touch with me at the [email protected] email address


to book them for an event or you are thinking about joining,” Lyn said.

More information about the chorus is available on the [email protected] website.

 

