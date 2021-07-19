SPAIN will achieve 25 million vaccinated against Covid this week. Spain will reach 25 million immunized this week, in such a way that the Government’s forecast of reaching this count of citizens with the complete guideline will be fulfilled, a figure that implies having more than 53% of the population protected against the coronavirus and its variants.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the latest Health data, corresponding to Thursday, July 15, and waiting for the weekend vaccination to be published, indicate that 23,372,796 citizens, which translates to 49.3% of the population, have already completed the vaccination schedule, in this regard, Spain is just over 1.6 million citizens away from reaching the Executive’s forecast.

In recent weeks, from Monday to Thursday, when most vaccines are administered, the daily average of new immunizations has been about 400,000 each day, while on weekends the rate of inoculations decreases. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, predicted months ago that five million citizens would be vaccinated with the full schedule in the week of May 3 and that 10 million would be reached in the week of June 1, forecasts that were met. Meanwhile, the goal of reaching 15 million immunized in the week of June 14 was delayed, a forecast that was fulfilled a few days later on June 23.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The next milestone, scheduled for this week, will be to reach 25 million immunized and the next to reach 33 million with the complete vaccine at the end of August, accounting for 70% of the population. The communities this week will receive more than 2 million doses, which will be added to those stored in the refrigerators, which last Friday, July 16, was 3.6 million.