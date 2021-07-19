Rojales Pantomime Group is recruiting

THE Rojales Pantomime Group are raring to get up and running again after not being able to perfrom the last two panto seasons due to Covid.

The group is now recruiting members to join its next Rojales pantomime.

This time they are going after lots of buries treasure in the Caribbean in their very funny and unique version of Treasure Island, which they hope to be able to entertain the general public with at the beginning of next year in the traditional panto season.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If joining your local dramatic theatre group is on your list of things to do now is the chance for you to do something about it as you are invited to their recruitment event on Friday, July 30 to be held at The Tavern in Lo Crispin at 6 pm. Why not come along for an hour and meet some of the cast and crew and see what a lovely friendly bunch they are.

They are all amateurs who enjoy entertaining the public so don´t be shy, this is a great way to meet new friends.

They have an excellent social secretary who loves arranging events for the group throughout the year, so if you fancy acting, singing in the chorus or helping behind the scenes they would love you to come and meet us on July 30.

It´s fun, fun, fun all the way with the Rojales Pantomime Group.

For more information on how to join their group, email Doug McClone on [email protected]

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.