Private Israeli spyware was used to hack senior Spanish politicians phone

Private Israeli spyware was used to hack a senior Spanish politicians phone, journalists and activists around the world were also attacked, according to the Pegasus Project report.

According to an investigation conducted by the Washington Post and 16 other media partners, a private Israeli firm licensed military-grade spyware to several foreign government groups known to engage in surveillance of their own citizens.

NSO Group was found to have licensed Pegasus spyware to countries that targeted 50,000 phone numbers belonging to journalists, activists, business executives, heads of state, prime ministers, members of the Saudi royal family and Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee among others. NSO called the allegations baseless and said they do not have knowledge of their clients’ specific activities, according to the Washington Post. Related:

A Spanish Parliamentary Presidents’ mobile phone was the target of a spy program so high-tech that only governments were able to buy it. THE attack came to light since a Canadian cybersecurity institute, investigating a flaw in WhatsApp, discovered that the number of Roger Torrent, a senior Catalan politician, was attacked in 2019 along with that of a hundred personalities from civil society around the world. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

Torrent, who was targeted using the spyware, has claimed its use is further proof of the Spanish state’s ‘dirty war’ against its opponents and says these revelations will have an inevitable impact on attempts to find a political solution to the ongoing territorial dispute between the regions.

