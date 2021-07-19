Private Israeli spyware was used to hack senior Spanish politicians phone

A Spanish Parliamentary Presidents’ mobile phone was the target of a spy program so high-tech that only governments were able to buy it.
THE attack came to light since a Canadian cybersecurity institute, investigating a flaw in WhatsApp, discovered that the number of Roger Torrent, a senior Catalan politician, was attacked in 2019 along with that of a hundred personalities from civil society around the world.
Torrent, who was targeted using the spyware, has claimed its use is further proof of the Spanish state’s ‘dirty war’ against its opponents and says these revelations will have an inevitable impact on attempts to find a political solution to the ongoing territorial dispute between the regions.
