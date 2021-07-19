Police search hundred-metre-deep Blue Lake for missing person in Spain’s Cordoba. They have said that they will not stop until they find the missing man.

A search operation is on for a missing young man who disappeared on Sunday in Cordoba’s Blue Lake. The body of water covers a staggering 12 hectares and is over hundred metres deep. The lake can be found at Cordoba’s Cosmos cement factory.

A 20-year-old man went missing on Sunday and the search resumed today Monday, July 19. The search operation is being led by the National police. The search operation is also being helped by members of the Homicide and Missing Persons team along with the Citizen Security group. Local police and six firefighters from the Parque del Granadal are helping too. Iznajar’s civil protection officers have also joined the search.

The Guardia civil are using a boat complete with a sonar to comb the lake. This operation is being carried out by officers from the Underwater Activities Specialist Group (GEAS).

As reported Sevilla.abc the 20-year-old man went missing after he was at the lake with several friends including his brother. When officers from the Fire Brigade and the National and Local police arrived at the lake the man’s clothes were still on the shore. It is believed that the young man disappeared when the group of friends were bathing.

“We are not going to spare any material or human resources until we find this person”, said the National Police Force. Officers are also searching the area around the lake and have taken witness statements. They are searching the lake area “because we cannot rule out that he left the area without his friends knowing about it” said a police source.

