Police arrest suspect in Madrid Metro assault case

POLICE in Madrid have this afternoon arrested a 19-year-old youth suspected of being the aggressor in the Madrid Metro assault case



The Mobile Brigade of the Madrid National Police has reportedly arrested the suspected aggressor who attacked a health worker last Thursday 15 in the Madrid Metro, after being asked to wear his face mask, with the detainee reportedly being a 19-year-old man with a previous criminal record.

It has been reported that the health worker – who was rushed to the 12 October Univesity Hospital in the city after the incident – has lost part of the vision in one of his eyes after the suspect punched him in the face, allegedly using a knuckle duster, before hurriedly exiting the train carriage as it pulled into a station.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sources close to the case have indicated that this Monday 19 a member of the public had gone to the authorities to declare that he knew the alleged aggressor and provided them with his personal data, after apparently recognising him from video footage of the incident that had been uploaded onto social networks.

Investigators had reportedly taken a statement from the two companions of this individual at the time of the attack, according to La Sexta, also confirmed to Efe by police sources.

The brutal attack occurred at the Alto del Arenal station, on line 1 of the Madrid Metro, when the health worker allegedly urged him to put on a mask, and in a video that was circulating on social networks, you can see how a man gives the health worker a punch to the face, saying, “Asshole, let it be clear to you, I hope you die”, as he exited the train carriage, as reported by cadenasur.com.

🚩Esta tarde ha sido detenido el presunto autor de la #agresión a un sanitario ocurrida en #MetroDeMadrid 📹⤵ pic.twitter.com/zqWUV3v7nk — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 19, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.