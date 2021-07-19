Penelope Cruz pays emotional farewell to Pilar Bardem, who sadly died on Saturday at the age of 82.

Penelope Cruz has said goodbye to her mother-in-law Pilar Bardem in an emotional letter on social media. Penelope spoke kindly and showed her admiration of Pilar. Penelope is an Oscar-winning actress and is married to Javier Bardem.

Along with the message Penelope shared a photo of the two actresses together during the 1997 film Carne trémula. This was directed by Pedro Almodovar and the pair along with Javier all got to work together, as reported 20 minutes.

“I look at this photo and I wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at that moment that destiny had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema. That that birth with Pedro was also a rehearsal of life itself, or maybe we both already knew it then,” said Penelope.

“You were always so good to me! You couldn’t dream of a better mother-in-law,”

“Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much”, added Penelope

Penelope spoke of Pilar’s fight against injustice and said: “Thank you for always taking the side of those who need it most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice.”

She added: “It cannot be forgotten that many things in our profession have improved thanks to your hard work over the years, without ever giving up. You are admirable,”

“Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom and your humour! I love you very much. I will always carry you in my heart. Thank you, Pilar”

