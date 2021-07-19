Opera on the beach

Linda Hall
Opera on the beach
SUMMER PROGRAMME: Opera and concerts throughout the summer in Playa Flamenca Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

OPERAS from Madrid’s Teatro Real will be retransmitted on the esplanade at Playa Flamenca this summer.

There will also be live concerts by local musicians, announced Orihuela’s Culture councillor Mar Ezcurra.

“There will be opera from the Teatro Real on Wednesdays and live concerts each Sunday at 8.30pm on the Playa Flamenca promenade,” she said.

July 25: The Orihuela Symphony Orchestra (OSO)

July 28: Otello (Verdi)

August 1: Gines Perez de la Parra choir


August 4: The Ban on Love (Wagner).

August 8: Union Lirica Orcelitana (ULO) orchestra

August 11: The Barber of Seville (Rossini)


August 15: Asociacion Cultural Amigos de la Musica y La Danza (ACAMDO)

August 18: Carmen (Bizet)

August 22: Trio Camerata Antigua

August 25 Tosca (Puccini).

August 29: Asociación Musical (DACAPO)

September 3: City of Orihuela Orchestra (OCO)

Entry is free but limited to capacity.

“Last year’s programme was such a success that we decided to add more dates and the concerts,” Ezcurra said.

“We want Opera in Orihuela Costa to be an annual date, bringing the best music to hundreds of residents and visitors each summer.”

Linda Hall
