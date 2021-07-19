News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Happy events THIRTEEN Chorlitejo Patinegro (Kentish Plover) chicks have hatched in Torrevieja’s municipal nature site, Molino del Agua, following special measures introduced to protect the threatened species. Four pairs of the birds built nests there in May, producing clutches from which nine, and later four, chicks emerged.

Fire cover AS it has done for the last 30 years, Santa Pola fire station has reopened for the summer. The sub-station also helps to covers fires in Arenales, El Altet and La Marina, halving the time that it would take for firefighters to arrive from Elche.

In demand THERE is a 2,000 waiting list for school-leavers hoping to study Medicine at Alicante University or Nursing at Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University. Demand is seven times higher than the offer at either centre, as there are just 130 places for Alicante and 200 for Elche.

Big binge TORREVIEJA’S Policia Local contacted the Guardia Civil after receiving reports of a “botellon” outdoor drinking session at the seawater swimming pools on Torrevieja’s seafront in the early hours of last Saturday morning. Around 1,000 young people were present, sources revealed, but dispersed without problems when told to leave.

Big money NO-ONE took the first prize in last Friday’s Euromillions draw although Torrevieja lottery administration El Conejo de Oro (The Golden Rabbit) processed a ticket that won the extra “Millon” prize. The second-category Euromillions prize of €123,838 went to punters in San Sebastian (Guipuzcoa) and Mejorada del Campo (Madrid).

Waste not THE Rojales Democratic Party (Pader) complained that agricultural waste removed from Rojales’ Botanic park was being dumped back there. The town hall’s Works and Services councillor has now explained that the weeds and prunings are being shredded inside the park itself and will be used to mulch paths.

Charge it THE regional government’s Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) will pay financial assistance of €7,000 to private individuals, self-employed or companies that acquire a new all-electric vehicle under the central government’s Moves III scheme. There will also be a €5,000 grant for all those buying a new hybrid.

Going cheap IT is 10 years since the collapse of the Alicante-based Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) savings bank. The formerly mighty bank had assets of €70 billion, 6,5000 employees and 1,000 offices but after costing almost €12.4 billion in bailouts was bought by the Sabadell bank for €1.

More help THE regional government’s Plan Vega Renhace which was introduced to assist the area following the disastrous September 2029 floods will now include Crevillent. The town adjoins five Vega Baja municipalities and shares the area’s water and irrigation infrastructure, explained the Plan Vega Renhace’s representative in Orihuela, Antonio Alonso.