Fetajo Rent a car is a company with more than 30 years of experience in the car rental business in Malaga.

The company started the rent a car as a family business in Malaga in 1982, specialising in the rental of vehicles without a driver, with an office on site in Calahonda and an initial fleet of 10 vehicles.

Throughout these years and with the growth of experience they can now say that, thanks to their clients and the proficiency achieved they have been growing step by step to become nowadays car rental leaders in Malaga.

They have a fleet of vehicles of all segments and offices in the heart of Costa del Sol, in Mijas Costa, Urb. Sitio de Calahonda, Urb. Riviera del Sol, Malaga Airport and delivery/pickup service at the AVE Maria Zambrano train station in Malaga.

Their car rental service allows them to offer a wide fleet of cars with presence along the Costa del Sol. You can find them in Fuengirola, Riviera del Sol and Calahonda. You can also visit their website www.fetajorentacar.com or by phone 951 385 683 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm.