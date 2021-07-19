More than 10 million people now using the NHS App amid Pingdemic

The number of people using the NHS App has now reached 10.4 million as calls grow to the end system that has seen thousands of people forced to self-isolate.

The app gained more than six million new users since the inclusion of Covid Pass showing vaccine status on May 17.

“As we cautiously reopen, the NHS Covid Pass will enable people to prove their vaccination status when travelling abroad and support venues and businesses to reopen safely, while protecting staff and the public,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“The NHS App is a fantastic example of how technology supports us in delivering health care. Not only is the app helping us start to get back to doing the things we love, it is helping us book GP appointments, view test results and medical records, and make life-saving decisions such as organ donation which bring wider benefits to the health system.

“Trials of the Covid Pass in domestic settings supported the beginning of a summer of sport and culture through the government’s Events Research Programme. And from Monday businesses, events and services are being encouraged to use the Covid Pass to help reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“As we begin to cautiously reopen, the government will work with organisations that operate large, crowded settings including nightclubs to use the NHS Covid Pass as a condition of entry,” he added.

Javid is the source of infection that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to go into self-isolation on 18 July even though both of them have received two doses of vaccine.

