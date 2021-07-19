Meghan was negotiating Netflix deal in 2018 while still a working royal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were negotiating deals with Netflix as early as 2018. The couple told Oprah Winfrey they “were not part of the plan” when they moved to California.

Meghan Markle’s upcoming animated series, Pearl, was in the pipeline while she was still a working Royal, according to The Telegraph.

Earlier Prince Harry had told Oprah Winfrey, “We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We hadn’t thought about it, there were all sorts of different options. And, look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe,” he added.

However, the British daily says it can confirm that Meghan and Harry’s production company was working with David Furnish, Elton John’s husband, in 2018.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said in a statement released on the production company’s website.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she added.

“Archewell Productions was created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires. Through its creative partnership with Netflix – the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with more than 195 million members – Archewell Productions will utilize the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens,” the website also explains.

It is the couple’s second deal with Netflix, following Heart Of Invictus, a previously announced docuseries about the Invictus Games.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” said Prince Harry.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” he added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.