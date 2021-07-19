Man denounces homophobic attack on Malaga beach

MAN denounces a homophobic attack on Malaga beach. Jaime, a 35-year-old man, denounced last Sunday, July 18, a homophobic attack on the Guadalhorce dog beach in Malaga. The events took place around 5:20 p.m. and according to the version of the victim collected by SUR, his friend’s dogs approached the place where two couples were on several occasions.

“We called the dogs not to bother them, but they are very sociable and they came back,” he explained on his social networks. One of the men approached Jaime and his friends to reproach them for what was happening, “Are you going to do something with the dogs?”, To which Jaime replied: “Sorry, but we’re on a dog beach”. It was then that, according to the victim, the man gave him a head butt that caused a mark on his face and said, “Faggot.” “They addressed me as feminine and told me to come closer, that they were going to prod me with the umbrella pole,” Jaime said.

Friends of the victim recorded what was happening and wrote down the license plate of the car in which the alleged assailants left. “There were more dogs there, but only my friends and I bothered him. His face was injected with hatred,” the attacked man explained. After the incident, the victim is determined to seek justice, “I am well thank you, I have filed a complaint and I will go to the end so that this does not go unpunished,” he published on his social media accounts. The events are now under police investigation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

