There’s to be a social media takeover as Mallorca based Age in Spain celebrates Día de los Abuelos on 26 July.

Spain marks Grandparents Day (Día de los Abuelos) on July 26 and Age in Spain is turning over its social media for the day to celebrate the special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.

On Facebook and Twitter, the organisation will be exploring just what it means to be a grandparent in 2021 and a little bit about how the role has changed over the years.

They will be describing the joys and tackling a few prejudices about grandparenthood. After 16 months when many grandparents have been isolated from their families for long periods of time, the Age in Spain team feels that this year is the time to say a special thank you.

The group is also inviting members of the English-speaking community in Spain to pay tribute to their own grandparents by going to their Facebook page and sharing a picture and telling them just why Granny or Grandad was so special to you.

You can find Age in Spain on Facebook at www.facebook .com/ageinspain and on Twitter @ageinspain.

“So many of the people that Age in Spain supports are grandparents and so are some of our fantastic volunteers. The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is so often something really special and we’re delighted to celebrate Día de los Abuelos and to give people the opportunity to pay tribute to their own grandparents, whether they are still with us or have passed away” said Age in Spain Director, Helen Weir.

