Malaga doctors hope to vaccinate young people as a priority

Malaga doctors are hoping to vaccinate young people as a priority in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pedro Navarro, the president of the Malaga College of Doctors, has told the health authorities that the organisation is willing to help and he has proposed that youngsters should be given priority in the ongoing vaccination programme. He hopes that vaccinating youngsters first as a priority now could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Spain are now in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic and the doctor launched a message of hope and caution. “We must continue with preventive and epidemiological measures, first and foremost masks and safety distance,” said Navarro.

He has also called for the vaccination program to progress quicker which means that Andalucia needs to receive more vaccinations. He believes that the young population in Andalucia should be given the vaccine as a priority.

Navarro has also called for more self-diagnostic tests to be provided so that “they can be carried out quickly”. He believes the best way to control the virus and its transmission is focusing on young people and providing more self-tests too.

The new president of the Malaga Doctors has reminded the authorities that the doctors are at their disposal. “We are always ready to collaborate in any measure that they ask of us, both the association and the doctors we represent”, said Navarro.

Coronavirus infections are growing in the 15 to 29-year-old age group and this has been the trend for several weeks now in Malaga. This trend is also being seen in Andalucia too as reported Malaga Hoy.

The pandemic began with the elderly been mainly affected by the virus, but now the young are being hit with the virus.

