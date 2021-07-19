Low-key celebration for Orihuela

ORIHUELA had to forego most of the annual Dia del Pajaro celebrations again this year owing to Covid restrictions.

There could be only a short procession after the Oriole Flag, the city’s symbol, was lowered from the city hall building, the Marques de Arneva palace.

From here it was carried by Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana, who was escorted by mace-bearers, to the Santas Justa and Rufina church.

The Dia del Pajaro (Day of the Bird) commemorates the city’s reconquest by Alfonso of Castilla on July 17 in 1242 although the Christian occupation was finally consolidated by Jaume I in 1266.