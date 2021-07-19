AS we enter our 30th year of trading in Spain, we are delighted to announce that our eldest daughter Hannah is into her second year of heading up the admin side of Joe Bayley Kitchens, Bedrooms and Bathrooms and Sam, our youngest son, has joined the family firm as designer in training, but has already mastered our new Computer Aided Design system.

Our aim remains the same as it was when we arrived – to provide beautifully designed fitted furniture that performs as well as it looks.

We are completely hands on. From, Inspiration to Installation all our projects are tailored to the unique requirements of each customer and completed by our in house team of qualified builders, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and tilers.

What’s important to you is important to us.

We strive to turn your dream kitchen, bedroom and bathroom into your reality. Every dream has a budget, timescale and expectation – this is at the foremost of our discussions with you.

From contemporary modern sleek laminates, to traditional bespoke solid wood kitchens, we do it all.

Not everybody wants a complete new kitchen. Many of our clients have well made made wooden kitchens that are just a little tired. We can turn the drab into fab with a combination of professional spraying and specialist hand painting with Sam from The Painted Kitchen.

We said it’s a family affair. Sam is Mrs B, and Mama Bayley.

Come and see us at our showroom in La Cala De Mijas, it’s packed full of samples, years of expertise and a desire to fulfill your wishlist.

#WeSpeakFluentKitchen. Cheers to the next 30 years!!

C/ Fuengirola, Local 6, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga. (Just behind the BP Petrol station) 951 401 695 • 639 727 188 • www.joebayley.com • [email protected]