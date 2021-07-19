INCIDENCE rate among young people in Malaga continues to soar. The 14-day cumulative incidence rate among the younger population now exceeds 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after increasing 237.9 points in the last 48 hours. The Ministry of Health has notified 1,272 new positives in the age group that includes people from Malaga between 15 and 29 years old. The total number of infections in this population group is already 29,634 and the incidence rate amounts to 2,018.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the uncontrolled increase in cases among the youngest age cohort is directly related to the accumulated incidence rate of the province, which continues to be at extreme risk of virus transmission. Health has reported 4,120 new cases and the total number of infections amounts to 122,904. For its part, with 131.2 points more than last Friday, July 16, the rate in Malaga stands at 674.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For yet another week, the province is positioned as the one with the highest incidence in Andalucia. About 245 points separate Malaga from Cadiz, the second Andalucian province with the highest cumulative incidence rate with 429.6 cases. It is followed by Cordoba, with 404.4 cases; Granada 375.9 cases; Huelva, with 356.8 cases; Jaen 289.4 cases; Sevilla with 252.1 cases and Almeria, with 246.2 cases. In Malaga Capital, the incidence rate reflects an increase of 122.9 points over the weekend and the rate stands at 728 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The number of infections in the capital exceeds half a thousand and amounts to 578,460 positive infections.

By health districts, the Costa del Sol continues to be the one with the highest cumulative incidence rate with 717.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. With 588.1 it is followed by Malaga Capital. For a consecutive week, the Guadalhorce Valley is the third district with the highest incidence rate amounting to 520.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by Serrania, with 498.2 cases; La Vega with 319.5 cases and Axarquia with 316.7 cases.