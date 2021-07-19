Hyundai Kona Hybrid – making eco sense

Motoring tastes have changed and so many buyers now want versatile transport that caters for the commute, the school run and weekend activities. If you don’t fall for the charms of a larger SUV then crossovers such as Hyundai’s Kona make perfect sense.

The Kona looks modern, stylish and rather smart, during my time with the car it drew many admiring comments and glances. With its pronounced arches, slim, elongated headlamps and dominant grille it’s a thoroughly contemporary look.

Starting prices for the range begin at €24,345 (£21,060) with mild hybrid technology but the full-fat hybrids start from €27,455 (£23,750), there’s a full electric range too. My choice was the full fat hybrid which is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine aided by an electric motor in the conventional hybrid mode we’re used to these days. It’s a combination that provides eco benefits without the range compromise with many EVs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Kona is a class act and its interior generally has a quality feel and is well specified. My mid-range Premium version at €30,691 (£26,550) comes with powered and heated seats, heated steering wheel, head-up display, smart cruise control, privacy glass, climate, powered and heated door mirrors, auto lights and wipers, navigation and a decent sound system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

On the road the hybrid combination works well with the six-speed dual clutch auto gearbox and progress is both smooth and refined. Not always the case with dual clutch gearboxes. A slightly higher seating position and decent seat and steering adjustment means most people should find a comfortable driving position. Add in all that kit which comes as standard and the Kona is a nice place to be whether for the commute, school run or weekend jaunts.

There’s good interior space and a sensibly sized boot despite those hybrid batteries, which in some cars can lead to restricted space. It’s an easy drive thanks to that auto gearbox, smart cruise control and nicely weighted steering. The ride comfort is good but unless you choose the new Kona N this isn’t a thrash it round the country lanes kind of car.

Hyundai is an increasingly stylish range even with their more ordinary cars that buyers of mere transport would look to buy. The company has upped the game as far as hybrid and electric cars are concerned and the Kona is a fine example.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Hyundai Kona Hybrid Premium

Engine: 1.6-Litre, 4-cylinder, petrol/electric

Gears: 6-speed DCT automatic

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 11.2 seconds/Maximum Speed 185 kph (115mph)

Economy: 4.5 l/100km (62.8 mpg) WLTP

Emissions: 90 g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.