Health centre battle won

GRAN ALACANT’S primary care health centre will remain open until 9pm throughout the summer.

Despite having its own municipal office, Gran Alacant belongs to Santa Pola whose town hall complained earlier this month about plans to close the centre at 3pm each day during the high season.

Cover was more important than ever when the floating population soars, municipal sources pointed out during negotiations with officials from Elche General hospital’s Health district to which the Gran Alacant centre belongs.

Their arguments were successful and the regional government department confirmed that the Gran Alacant centre will open between 8am and 9pm this summer.