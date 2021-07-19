Hamilton targeted with racist abuse online after crash with Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton collided with Verstappen at Silverstone during the first lap of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen veered off course and was involved in a high-speed collision where he hit the barriers. He has hit back at Hamilton, saying that the other driver performed a dangerous move.

Verstappen was taken to hospital after the crash and Hamilton was given a 10 second penalty. Hamilton went on to claim victory though despite the penalty.

The Mercedes team took to Instagram to celebrate the win but sadly the post received racist messages. Formula One along with Mercedes and the FIA governing body have condemned the racist abuse on social media which was aimed at Hamilton. Hamilton has long fought against racism.

“During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision”, said a statement from the FIA in conjunction with Mercedes and Formula One.

“Formula One, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

