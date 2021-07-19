Ford Fiesta ST-Line – a case where fun beats speed

THE Fiesta has been a staple of Ford’s sales lists for decades not to mention the nation’s garages and driveways. As the decades and fashion has moved on so too has the Fiesta. The initial rather boxy design has morphed into a larger, sleeker model that’s laden with tech that wasn’t even thought of when the Fiesta was first launched.

The ST-Line is designed to offer the more sporting looks of the ST without the hardcore driving experience. The Fiesta range is priced from £16,385 (€18,925) and the ST-Line sits roughly mid-table in the line-up with the ST-Line Edition (from £19,585 / €22,620) and the X Edition (from £21,830 / €25,213). Standard fare on both models includes such things as rear parking sensors, powered, heated, folding door mirrors, auto lights and wipers, auto dimming mirrors, privacy glass, heated windscreen, navigation, cruise, air conditioning, keyless start, sports tuned suspension and ST-Line body styling and grey alloys.

Fords have always handled well and the ST-Line is no exception, yet the three engine options, all 1.0-litre EcoBoost units, which range from 95 to 155 PS, with two options of mild hybrid electric power, certainly don’t provide blistering performance.

In top power mode the benchmark 62mph is reached in a whisker under nine seconds. However outright speed isn’t the point of the ST-Line, it’s one of those cars that very ably demonstrates fun doesn’t have to equate to speed. My 125 PS mild hybrid model proved great fun when on cross country routes with a few nice bends for good measure. The steering is sharp, the peppy performance and engine note add to the fun and the car is a joy to drive. If you want outright performance then go for the ST and you’ll give much more premium sports models a fright. If you want a decent turn of speed matched to a sensible ride then the ST-Line is hard to fault.

The Fiesta has a smart and sophisticated look but there are signs of where the pennies have been saved inside the car. The plastics look and feel a little too bargain basement in places, the front door panels have cloth inserts, but the rear ones are all plastic, and the carpets are rather poor. However, it’s a relatively small price to pay for a car that provides a compelling blend of urban, long distance and fun all rolled into one rather neat automotive package.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Ford Fiesta ST-Line Edition (125PS MHEV)

Engine: 1.0-litre EcoBoost, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol with mild hybrid electric assistance

Gears: 6-speed manual

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.4 seconds/Maximum Speed 202 kph (126 mph)

Economy: 5.3 L/per 100 km (53.3 mpg)

Emissions: 114 g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.