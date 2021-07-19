FA commissions independent review into fans at Euro 2020 final

The FA has vowed to identify and punish those involved in chaotic scenes at Wembley stadium on July 11.

The Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate dangerous English fans whose behaviour descended into chaos when England lost to Italy in the EURO 2020 final.

The FA said in a statement it has informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the independent review and it vowed to identify and punish those involved.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021,” the FA said in a statement released on July 19.

“We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.”

“A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated. We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account,” the FA’s statement added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.