The elderly in Alicante get tech savvy with the help of young volunteers.

A youth volunteer group plans to teach seniors how to make the most of technology such as mobile phones and social media. The classes start today Monday, July 19, and a series of seniors who are over the age of 60 will be joining the young volunteers.

The citizens who are ready to get tech savvy come from the Pla-Carolinas, Campoamor and Altozano areas in Spain’s Alicante.

The people eager to learn more about tech will be taught how to interact with and make the most of mobile phones. They will also be taught how to communicate via social media and how to use technology to help out with medical appointments and transport issues.

The volunteers for this educational and social initiative are members of the Edusi group, in the Las Cigarreras area. The meetings will take place at the Pla municipal community centre, which is managed by the Department of Social Action in Barcelona Street.

The classes will take place twice a week and students and teachers will be in two groups. The groups will have classes either on Monday and Wednesday, or on Tuesday and Thursday in the mornings.

All the students will be aged over 60 years of age and live locally in the Edusi – Cigarreras neighbourhoods, and those between Santa Barbara and San Fernando, according to the Alicante town hall.

The programme aims to provide intergenerational workshops for digital literacy. The workshops have the aim of boosting knowledge and learning in a digital society.

