DELTA variant accounts for 43% of new infections in Spain. The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to advance through Spain, where up until July 4 it already represented 43 per cent of new cases, although it does so very unevenly depending on the territories since in communities such as Valencia or the Balearic Islands it exceeds 80 per cent, meanwhile in La Rioja it only amounts to 8 per cent.

This is stated in the new update of the epidemiological situation of the SARS-CoV-2 variants with the greatest impact and interest in public health in Spain, prepared by the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) of the Ministry of Health. The report shows a decrease in the prevalence of the Gamma variant, identified for the first time in Brazil, and an increase in the Beta variant, originating in South Africa, especially in Castilla y Leon during the week of June 28 to July 4.

With the information from 12 communities, the percentage of cases compatible with the Beta or Gamma variants estimated by PCR is in a range between 0.2% and 9.6%, as reported by Diario de Sevilla. It has not yet been possible to individually analyze the Lambda variant, detected in Peru for the first time, but, according to specific PCR data, the percentage of cases in which its involvement is suspected in Cantabria continues to be elevated at approximately 37%.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, Spain hopes to achieve 25 million vaccinated against Covid this week. The Government’s forecast of reaching this count of citizens with the complete guideline will be fulfilled, a figure that implies having more than 53% of the population protected against the coronavirus and its variants.