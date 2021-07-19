TO support local producers, the Consell de Mallorca funds free gifts worth €825,000 with 4,778 vouchers.

The concept is that each voucher is worth €153 and will be issued upon application to any resident of Mallorca who spends €200 or more with one of a number of cooperative and shops on the island.

In four days, there have already been 1,321 applications for vouchers which will be redeemable at one of 14 cooperatives, eight social economy shops and 24 producer shops from all over the island which are taking part.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Provided that the minimum spend of €200 takes place at a single outlet, then a holder of a voucher will receive a gift containing 22 different Mallorca produced items.

Residents can apply for the vouchers through the www.ajutsmallorca.com website and purchases must have been made between July 25 and October 25, which will help boost the sector throughout the summer.