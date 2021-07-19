Collin Morikawa captures the British Open for his second major championship in two years

Collin Morikawa captures the British Open at Royal St. George’s for his second major championship in two years.

Collin Morikawa captured the British Open on Sunday, July 18, for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.

He completed a feat achieved by Ben Curtis on the same course in 2003, winning golf’s oldest championship in his links debut.

The 24-year-old American brilliantly played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey. Starting the final round one shot behind, he closed with a 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth.

For South African Louis Oosthuizen, it was more heartbreak as he fell out of the lead with a bunker-to-bunker bogey on the par-5 seventh hole and ended up four behind Morikawa at the turn and never could catch up.

Oosthuizen was runner-up in the last two majors and had tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm. Spieth was left to rue his bogey-bogey finish on Saturday, including a 2-foot par putt he missed on the 18th. Spieth shot a 66.

Morikawa finished at 15-under 265 which is the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George’s. Morikawa now has five victories in his two years since turning pro which include two majors and a World Golf Championship, he now moves to No. 3 in the world.

