Businesses in the province of Malaga start to recover ground lost during the pandemic

Businesses in the province of Malaga Andalucia start to make a recovery from ground lost during the pandemic.



By the end of June, Malaga had recovered the Andalucian business leadership that it lost during the pandemic. With just over 54,500 companies now registered with the Social Security in that month, it is already closer to the levels it handled before the outbreak of the coronavirus, which included a total of around 56,000 companies.

The economic crisis that the province suffered in 2020 (especially intense due to the very bad times that its main industry, tourism went through) saw the loss of almost 2,800 companies.

Malaga closed 2020 year with 53,100 registered companies and was only slightly exceeded by Seville (53,412) which, although also affected by the crisis, lost less.

However, things have changed again, and during the first half of 2021, Malaga has once again overtaken Seville, which now has 53,684 companies, according to data published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

The removal of mobility restrictions, the arrival of summer and the reactivation of many businesses linked to tourism and hospitality are behind the rise in business that the Malaga economy has experienced in recent months.

More positive information reveals it has added more than 2,000 new companies to its census since last March when it had about 52,400 companies on the books.

The executive vice president of the Malaga Business Confederation (CEM), Natalia Sánchez, welcomes this ‘rebound data, although she also takes it with “great caution” at a time when infections are soaring again and it remains to be seen how it affects the behaviour of foreign tourism, especially the British holidaymakers.

“It is clear that Malaga is a pro-cyclical province and is one of the first to begin to recover when conditions are normalising “, she said.

Sánchez considers it “vital” to maintain the advance of the vaccination process to control the incidence of the pandemic in order to save the summer and, above all, that the tourist season carries on throughout the autumn, with sectors such as golf tourism, cruises, city breaks (short breaks for a few days) or tourism for events and congresses.

The worst that could happen to us is that the health and hospital situation forces us to have to adopt measures to restrict activity again, “she added.

