Britney Spears refuses to perform again while father controls her career

Britney Spears is adamantly refusing to perform again while her father Jamie still retains control over her career, saying the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years had “killed my dreams”.

Her remarks, posted in a lengthy Instagram message and read by millions of her fans, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs and which she has begged to be brought to an end.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think. I’d much rather share videos from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas … I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years,” the singer wrote.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has had sole control of Britney’s $60m – €50.85m estate under the court-appointed conservatorship that he set up in 2008.

Spears, 39, who has undisclosed mental health issues, has not performed in public since late 2018 at the end of a world tour and an extended concert residency in Las Vegas.

The singer has appointed a new lawyer to represent her in her bid to bring the conservatorship to an end, calling it abusive.

“This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill. I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time,” she wrote on Saturday.

One of the documentaries, Framing Britney Spears, brought wider attention to the conservatorship and swelled public support for Spears. It was nominated this week for two Emmy awards.

Spears and her lawyer have yet to file a formal request to end the conservatorship, they are next due in court for a hearing on 29 September in Los Angeles.

