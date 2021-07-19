Married Premier League star, 31, arrested in probe over ‘child sex offences’ as club suspend him.



A married Premier League player has been arrested over alleged child sex offences. Police apparently interviewed the footballer on Friday, July 16, after a raid of his home, his club has now suspended him indefinitely.

The 31-year-old footballer, who has not been named with the investigation still ongoing.

A spokesman for the club said: “We can confirm we have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation. The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement,” according to a report from The Sun.

He was interviewed by police on Friday following the arrest, and Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team is leading the probe.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police told the Daily Mail: “Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

