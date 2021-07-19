BREAKING NEWS: Married Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

Ron Howells
Married Premier League player

Married Premier League star, 31, arrested in probe over ‘child sex offences’ as club suspend him.

A married Premier League player has been arrested over alleged child sex offences. Police apparently interviewed the footballer on Friday, July 16,  after a raid of his home, his club has now suspended him indefinitely.

The 31-year-old footballer, who has not been named with the investigation still ongoing.

A spokesman for the club said: “We can confirm we have suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation. The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement,” according to a report from The Sun.

He was interviewed by police on Friday following the arrest, and Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team is leading the probe.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police told the Daily Mail: “Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries.”


This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

 

 


